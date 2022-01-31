SALEM , Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joseè Renee (Belanger) Wilson, 51, of Salem, went home to Jesus on Saturday, January 29, 2022.

A devoted mother and loving aunt, she is mourned for having left our world too soon. She will be missed for her wisdom, missed for her humor and missed for her grace.

Joseè was born in Tai Pei, Taiwan on November 14, 1970, while her father was serving in the Air Force.

She attended West Branch High School (class of 1988), Kent State University (class of 2006) and Indiana Wesleyan University (class of 2010).

It was at Indiana Wesleyan that she became a registered nurse. To the end, she served her community fighting on the front lines in Alliance Community Hospital’s Emergency and Surgery departments.

She was Catholic by faith and a dedicated member of St. Paul, even teaching the Confraternity of Christian Doctrine (CCD). One of Joseè’s true joys was reading.

Josee was preceded in death by her mother, Elaine Grimes; father, Serge Belanger and grandmother, Delania Kaiser.

She is survived with strength and love by her daughter, Adara Renee Wilson; her son, Derek DeWayne Ball; her sister, Amanda (Michael) Belanger Koch; brother, Serge (Shana) Belanger; her stepmother, Darlene Belanger and her grandfather, Dale Kaiser. She is lovingly remembered by her Aunt Renee and Uncle Rick Bender, who always loved her as their own.

Friends and family will be received Wednesday, February 2, 2022 from 2:00-4:00 p.m. at Stark Memorial followed by a funeral service at 4:00 p.m. with Fr. Robert Edwards officiating.

