SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jonney Leon Stanton, 80, passed away peacefully at his home on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, with his wife, Lois Anne (Ulrich) Stanton, by his side.

He was born January 7, 1943, son of the late Alfred Bernard and Dorothy (Fell) Stanton, in Flint, Michigan.

Jonney was a 1961 graduate of Salem High School.

He took over the family business, Stanton Heating and Cooling when his father was no longer able to run it after having worked for him for since he was 12 years old. Stanton Heating and Cooling provided all kinds of HVAC services for the residents, in and around the Salem area, for over 65 years.

Aside from Lois, whom he married on April 4, 1964, he leaves three sons, Ronney (Tina), Jasun (Barbara) and Mark (Melissa) and seven grandchildren, Tabitha, Nick, Jack, Ian, Evan, Genevieve Sue and Jonney Thomas.

Jonney was a member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Salem and a lifelong member of the Salem Elks Lodge 305, the Independent Hose Co. of Salem, the Saxon Club Branch 19 and the Salem Jaycee’s, where he was a past President.

He and Lois enjoyed traveling in their motorhome all around the country. They would go south in winter and up north in the Fall during the peak of fall foliage. They also took plenty of trips to Michigan and Nashville to spend time with close family. Some of their favorite local spots include Pymatuning State Park and Guilford Lake. In recent years they could be found set up at Guilford during the summer.

One of Jonney’s most notable accomplishments was his annual Super Bowl party that began in 1977 and ran until 2019. Every year the same group of friends would gather at the Stanton house for prime rib, championship football and some friendly wagering. The NFL was not his only football passion; he also enjoyed college football, particularly the University of Michigan. Big 10 and SEC football talk were big topics of conversation with his kids and grandkids.

When he and Lois weren’t traveling, they spent many times watching their grandkids at football, basketball, softball, baseball, wrestling, dance and cheerleading.

Jonney is preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Ronney Lee.

Friends and family may visit from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Friday, January 13, 2023, at Stark Memorial Funeral Home and from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Saturday, January 14, 2023, at Emmanuel Lutheran Church.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 14, 2023, at the church. A luncheon will follow the service in the church’s educational building.

In lieu of flowers, friends are encouraged to make donations to one of the following organizations: Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 251 South Broadway Avenue, Salem, OH 44460; The Salem Elks Club, 824 East State Street, Salem, OH 44460; The Saxon Club, 1980 New Garden Road, Salem, OH 44460; Case Western Reserve University (CWRU) Department of Anatomy, Anatomical gift Program, WG-46, 10900 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, OH 44106.

If unable to attend, you may show your support by joining our complimentary “Hugs from Home” program where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support at www.starkmemorial.com/hugs-from-home.

To send condolences, visit www.starkmemorial.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Jonney Leon Stanton, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Thursday, January 12 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.