Johnnie E. Schmutz, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Johnnie E. Schmutz, 71, died Thursday, October 7, 2021, at his residence.

He was born on October 15, 1949, in Council Grove, Kansas, the son of Roy P. and Lillian (Davies) Schmutz.

Johnnie was a graduate of Junction City High School in Kansas.

He was a Vietnam veteran from 1968-1971 and went on to serve in the National Guard in Warren. He was a very proud Marine.

He had previously worked at American Steel Foundries for 15 years. Most recently, he was a truck driver at Star in Illinois, retiring in 2012.

Johnnie was a very avid NASCAR fan, as well as Sprint Car Racing, attending weekly races at Wayne County Speedway.

Johnnie was a member of the Salem Eagles Post #316, AMVETS Post #51 in Thornville, Ohio and American Legion Post #166 in Alliance.

He was a life-long fisherman and loved spending time with his sons and grandchildren.

With Johnnie, no one was a stranger and he enjoyed meeting people.

Survivors include Helen Schmutz of Salem; two sons, Roy (Abigail) Schmutz of Homeworth and John Schmutz of Thornville; siblings, Oliver Schmutz, George Schmutz, David Schmutz and Mary Cook; grandchildren, Kolton, Garrett and Ashley; great-grandchild, Caiden and several nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents, Johnnie was preceded in death by one grandson, Matthew and siblings, Glenn Schmutz, Helen Neff and Ruth Frink.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Johnnie’s honor to the Disabled American Veterans at www.dav.org.

Arrangements are being handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services. To send condolences visit www.starkmemorial.com.

