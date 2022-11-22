LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Johnnie Allen Holenchick “Bubble Gum,” 76, passed away Monday, November 21, 2022, at UPMC Presbyterian in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, surrounded by loved ones.

He was born on April 9, 1946, in Crystal Springs, West Virginia, the son of the late Michael Carl and Ruby (Blankenship) Holenchick.

He retired from American Steel in Alliance.

John, known as Bubble Gum for he would chew gum shooting pool was in the American Pool Players Association – he was very good at pool.

He was a veteran of the United States Navy. John loved to sing and was in a band called Triple J.

Survivors include his children, Johnny Holenchick of Lisbon, Harold Holenchick of Kill Devil Hills, North Carolina, Al (Ashlee) Holenchick of Hanoverton and Sonnett Holenchick of Lisbon; two siblings, Robert (DeErla) Holenchick, Sr., of Salem and Charles Holenchick, Sr., of Atwater; 14 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by siblings, Michael Carl Holenchick, Jr., William Hull, Elva Hinkle, Theresa Houchins, Lucille Smith and Elizabeth May.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

