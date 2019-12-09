John Wiliam Sanor, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John William Sanor, 78, passed away Saturday, December 7, 2019, peacefully at his residence.

John was born in Salem, November 19, 1941, a son of the late Lowell Sanor and Irene (Crumbacher) Sanor.

He was a 1960 graduate of Goshen High School.

John was a dairy farmer for his entire life. He loved his farm and was involved in several farming organizations including, Columbiana County Farm Bureau and was a former member of both the Tri-County Milk Producers and United Young Farmers. He also was a member of the Willow Grove Grange for 60 years.

Some of his joys were camping and spending time with family, especially his granddaughters.

He was a veteran of the United States Army, serving during the Vietnam War.

John is survived by his wife, the former, Joann Simon, whom he married August 3, 1968; two daughters, Jill (Brad) Amos of Salem and Jody (Cormac) Irwin of Big Prairie, Ohio; five granddaughters, Megan and Rachel Amos and Anna, Laura and Sarah Irwin; siblings, James (Jackie) Sanor of Salem, William (Georgia) Sanor of Del City, Oklahoma, Gladys (Larry) Landsberger of Salem and Nancy (Jim) Lewis of Salem, Michael Sanor of Lisbon and Heidi Sanor of Kentucky. He also leaves several nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents, John was also preceded in death by his step-mother, Tillie Sanor and step-father, Harvey Goodman.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, December 11, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Winona Friends Church, with Pastor Dan Hepner officiating.

Private burial will be held at Woodsdale Cemetery.

Friends and family will be received Tuesday, December 10, 2019, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. and Wednesday from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. all at Winona Friends Church.

Arrangements are being handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

Memorial contributions may be made in John’s memory to Winona Friends Church, 4615 Whinnery Rd., Salem, OH 44460 or Winona Fire Department, 4894 Whinnery Road, Winona, OH 44493.

