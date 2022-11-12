SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John W. Stamp, 82, passed away Friday, November 11, 2022, at Salem Regional Medical Center.

He was born May 3, 1940, in Salem, son of the late J. Floyd and Ruth (Auld) Stamp.

John was a 1958 graduate of Salem High School and attended Ohio State University.

He was a self-employed farmer and truck driver.

He was a member of the Salem First Friends Church, past president and 50+ year member of the Winona Ruritan and was a member of the Farm Bureau of Columbiana County and the Tri State Antique Car Club.

His wife, Mary Ruth (Barcus) Stamp, whom he married May 13, 1961, survives him along with two sons, J. Randall Stamp of Salem and Matthew (Tricia) Stamp of Powell; a daughter, Deneen (Mark) Gardner of Leetonia; a brother, Gary (Debbie) Stamp of Salem; six grandchildren, Levi Stamp, Delaney Gardner, Mekensy Gardner and Ethan, Andrew and Austin Stamp.

Besides his parents, two brothers, Donald and Neil Stamp also preceded him in death.

Friends and family will be received from 9:00 – 11:00 a.m. Thursday, November 17, 2022, at Winona Friends Church, followed by a funeral service at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Dan Hepner officiating.

John will be buried at Hope Cemetery in Salem.

Donations may be made to the Winona Ruritan Scholarship Fund c/o Bob Doyle Sr., 1201 Steward Rd. Salem, OH 44460 or the Salem Alumni Association, 330 E. State St. Salem, OH 44460.

A television tribute will air Monday, November 14 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.