SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John “Speedy” Mark Cannell, 90, left this earth Thursday, December 23, 2021, at Auburn Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

He was born September 12, 1931, in Youngstown, son of the late Peter and Dorothy (Santangelo) Cannell.

John served in the United States Army during the Korean War, a veteran hero receiving the highest honor of the Purple Heart.

He was a skilled mason, welder and woods-myth. John enjoyed the outdoors, especially gardening and riding his tractor. During his lifetime, John was active in the AMVETS, Italian-American Club, the VFW and the Salem Honor Guard.

His beloved wife, Antoinette “Tanny” M. (Ledinko) Cannell whom he married July 7, 1956, preceded him in death September 1, 2019.

Survivors include his son, Mark J. (Angela) Cannell of Siloam, North Carolina; daughter, Pia (Donnie) Fleshman of King, North Carolina; three brothers, Fred, Peter and Paul Cannell and lastly, six grandchildren.

Besides his parents and wife; a son, John Mathew Cannell and sister, Rosemary; also preceded him in death.

On behalf of the Cannell family, we would like to extend our heartfelt thanks and gratitude to Auburn Nursing, Ohio Living Hospice and Easter Seals. To our families from another cloth, Greg and Margie Caron, Zach and Rachel Sell and Jim and Mary Blasiman.

Family and friends will be received from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon, Wednesday, December 29, 2021, at St. Paul Catholic Church.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12:00 Noon, Wednesday, December 29, at the church with Father Robert Edwards officiating.

Burial will be at Resurrection Cemetery, Youngstown .

Arrangements are being handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

A television tribute will air Sunday, December 26, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX.