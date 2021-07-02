John S. Glista, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John S. Glista, 73, died Thursday, July 1, 2021, at Akron City Hospital in Akron.

He was born December 26, 1947, in Salem, son of the late John F. and Margaret (Jankowski) Glista.

John was a 1965 graduate of West Branch High School.

He served in the United States Marine Corps during the Vietnam War.

John worked in various positions at Gordon Brothers for 55 years.

He is Catholic by faith.

John was a member of the Salem VFW Post #892, AMVETS Post #45 and Salem Italian-American Club.

Survivors include two daughters, Jen Batchelder of Denton, Texas and Tara Glista of Salem; two sisters, Anne Marie Glista and Terri (Rick) Odey, both of Salem; four brothers, Stanley (Debbie) Glista of Beloit, Tony Glista of Salem, Mike (Gale) Glista of Salem and Daniel (Barb) Glista of Berlin Center and a granddaughter, Trinity.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, July 6, 2021, at Stark Memorial with Father Robert Edwards officiating.

Friends and family will be received from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, July 6, at the funeral home prior to the service.

Burial will be at Grandview Cemetery.

Arrangements are being handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Salem.

