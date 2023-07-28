DUBLIN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John R. England, 78, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 25, 2023, in Dublin, Ohio.

John was born on February 9, 1945, in Cumberland, Maryland, to the late John Harvey and Carrie LaVerne (Kniseley) England.

His early childhood was spent on the England Family Farm near Bedford, Pennsylvania. He and his parents moved to Salem, Ohio in 1955 where he enjoyed playing the trumpet in the Salem High School Marching Band and where he met and married his high school sweetheart, Aggie.

John was a manager of Quick Shop Convenient store in Stow, Ohio, where he worked with his wife Aggie. He enjoyed talking to customers at length and making sure their coffee was hot and ready to go when they came in early in the morning. Quick Shop prepared him for his next opportunity as an Operations Manager for the Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank. He loved this job and proved challenging as he was tasked with managing a computer network system along with other projects such coordinating the volunteers. During his early retirement years, he drove for Ron Marhofer Chevrolet, where he became a connoisseur of great local restaurants and diners.

John had a passion for model railroading and trains, travel, music of all genres, and day trips to local wineries with his daughter and friends. Though he never played sports he enjoyed watching football, baseball, and playing golf. John also enjoyed participating in Lions Club and was a 50-year Mason with the Rockton Lodge #316 in Kent, Ohio.

He is survived by his children, Gayle England and Jeff (Dawn) England; and grandchildren, Deborah Michelle England (Logan Piggott), Alaithea England, and Joshua England.

Along with his parents, John was preceded in death by his wife, Agnes Marie (Madden) England; and his sister, Barbara (England) Mock.

The family would like to thank Amanda Thatcher for her loving and compassionate care of John over the last few years.

Visitation will take place from 12:00 – 1:00 p.m., Saturday, August 5 at Stark Memorial Funeral Home. A special Masonic Tribute will be held at 12:45 p.m. with the funeral service immediately following at 1:00 p.m. John’s son, Rev. Jeff England, will be conducting the service. The burial will take place at Highland Memorial Park.

