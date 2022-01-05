SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John Popa, Jr., 62 died Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at his home. He was born September 8, 1959 in Salem, son of the late John Sr. and JoAnne (Stoneking) Popa.

John was a self-employed truck driver for 25 years.

Whether it was early morning bowling tournaments, golf matches or academic celebrations, John was there to support his kids and family, His unique way of telling a story made family functions memorable each and every year.

Survivors include his son, John Popa III of Struthers; daughter Lillian Popa of Struthers; brother, Joe (Lynn) Popa of Salem and nephew, Michael (Kelsey) Popa.

Memorial visitation will be held from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Friday, January 7, 2022 at Stark Memorial.

A celebration of life will start at 7:00 p.m. Friday with Rev. John Fitch officiating. Interment will be at Grandview Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the First United Methodist Church, 244 S. Broadway Ave., P.O. Box 463, Salem, OH 44460, or to donor’s choice.

