John Meissner, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John Meissner, 83, passed away peacefully at his home Sunday, June 27, 2021. He rejoins his wife, Kathrine “Katie” whom he married October 1, 1955, who preceded him in death in 2017.

John was born June 3, 1938, in Salem, the son of the late John and Pauline (Baum) Meissner.

He was a graduate of Goshen High School.

John was a life-long dairy farmer.

He was a volunteer for the West Branch Booster Club and an avid supporter of West Branch athletics where he could usually be found in the stands or on the sidelines. A man who could repair or make anything, John enjoyed many hobbies ranging from wine making to antique tractors. He especially liked helping his buddy, John Sturgeon during maple syrup season. He could always find time to help out friends and neighbors, even if they didn’t ask.

John is a member of St. Paul Catholic Church.

John is survived by his daughter, Joyce (John) Gause of Salem; son, John of Salem; three grandchildren, Shannon, Liddy and Josh; three great-grandchildren, Alan, Xavier, Dominic; sisters, Barbara, Alice and Katherine and brother, Joe.

Calling hours will be held from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, June 30, 2021 at Stark Memorial.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, July 1, 2021, at St. Paul Catholic Church.

Burial will be held at Highland Memorial Park in Beloit.

