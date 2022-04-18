SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John M. Hartman, 74, died Friday, April 15, 2022 at Mercy Health – St Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

John was born on January 3, 1948 in Salem, the son of the late Frederick and Sarah (Libert) Hartman.

He was a graduate of North Lima High School.

One of his favorite past-times was playing computer games.

Survivors include his wife, Shirley Hartman (Miner), whom he married February 10, 1973; his children, John W. (Lesliee) Hartman of Topeka, Kansas, Billie Jo Hartman of Salem and Anne (Sam) Tomlinson of Cuyahoga Falls; grandchildren, Richard Henline, Mike Henline, Sarah Henline, Tyger Hartman, Isaac Hartman, Makayla Hartman, Kaitlynn Hartman and Meagan Tomlinson; great-grandchilld, Elijah Henline and siblings, George (Tedi) Hartman of Youngstown and Dorothy Reda of Youngstown.

Besides his parents, John was preceded in death by siblings, Michael, Gary and Larry Hartman.

No services will be held.

Arrangements are being handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services. To send condolences visit www.starkmemorial.com.

