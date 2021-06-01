John Leroy Barnhouse, Jr., Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Loving husband, father and grandfather, patriarch of the family, John Leroy Barnhouse, Jr. passed away peacefully with his loving family at his side on Monday, May 31, 2021 at Salem Regional Medical Center at the wonderful age of 88.

He was born July 11, 1932 in Massillon, son of the late John L. Sr. and Nora Bedie (Dotson) Barnhouse.

Corporal Barnhouse served his country with honor and pride in the United States Army from 1953-1955 in which he received three medals.

He was a long-time member of Perry Lodge #185, the Free and Accepted Masons of Ohio, and the 32 Degree Ancient Accepted Scottish Rite Valley of Youngstown.

John retired from General Motors of Lordstown in 1994 after 30 years of service.

During retirement, he enjoyed time with his family, calligraphy, a lot of hot dogs on the grill, all animals, sharing his funnies” and going to Florida every year during winter with his loving wife Lola. He, who frequently reminded the family he was sitting in his Bermuda shorts in the Florida room while they were in coats, scarves and boots.

John leaves behind his loyal loving wife of 66 years of marriage, Lola (Lentz) Barnhouse; loving children, Judy Donnelly, Ronald (Sandy) Barnhouse, Gene (Dianne) Barnhouse and Christy (Gary) Caldwell; grandchildren, Abby VanHorn, Julia Barnhouse, Johnathan Barnhouse, Killian Caldwell and Lilly Caldwell; great grandchildren, Evan VanHorn and Gideon Backus. All these grandkids and great grandkids were the light of his life and always enjoyed their orneriness and love they gave to him. He also leaves behind many more extended family and friends.

Besides his parents, John is preceded in death by his two sisters, Dorothy Fritzman and Mildred Provost and his loving grandson, Emilio A. Farmer.

Calling hours will be held from 2:00-3:00 p.m. Friday, June 4, 2021 at Stark Memorial. Please abide by CDC guidelines.

A funeral service will be at 3:00 p.m. at the funeral home with military honors provided by the Salem Honor Guard. Interment will be held at Franklin Square Cemetery at a later date.

