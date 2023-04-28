SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rev. John L. Dye, Sr., 84, was welcomed into the arms of Jesus on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at his home.

John was born in Rochester, Pennsylvania, on March 12, 1939, to the late Grady and Marybelle Dye.

John was born again at the age of 15 and stayed true to the Lord until his death. He was a faithful pastor of the Allegheny Wesleyan Methodist Connection, entering into the ministry of the connection at the age of 22. He pastored churches in Hillsdale, Pennsylvania; Tallmadge, Ohio; Ashville, New York; Hartville, Ohio; Fairmont, West Virginia; West Union, West Virginia; Conneaut, Ohio and Keyser, West Virginia. He retired June 22, 2018 and moved to Salem, Ohio.

John attended Central Wesleyan College in Central South Carolina and was a 1962 graduate of Salem Bible College (now Allegheny Wesleyan College). He served as alumni president and on various boards of the connection.

His quiet, humble spirit was deeply admired by all who knew him.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Louise (Elsey) Dye; a brother, Fred Dye and an infant granddaughter, Jennifer Lyn Haight.

He is survived by his loving wife, Shirley (Richardson) Dye; two daughters, Cindy (Dennis) Haight, Karen (Rev. Robert) Blankenship and a son, John L. Dye, Jr.; seven grandchildren, David, Richard, Thomas Dye, Brian (Rachel) Haight, Michael Haight, Andrew (Angela) Blankenship and Alissa Blankenship; one great-grandson, Levi Haight; a great-granddaughter, to be born in July; six sisters and three brothers.

Friends and family will be received at the Salem Wesleyan Methodist Church from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, and from 9:00 – 11:00 a.m., on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, with service following at 11:00 a.m., Rev. Stanley Grabill officiating.

Rev. Dye will be laid to await the Resurrection Morning at the Union Cemetery in Titusville, Pennsylvania.

