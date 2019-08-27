John L. Brothers, Salem, Ohio – Obituary

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John L. Brothers, age 71, died at 10:07 a.m. Monday, August 26, 2019 at the Circle of Care – Skilled Nursing Facility.

He was born February 1, 1948 in Alliance, the son of the late Marion and Ruth (Elton) Brothers.

John was a signal maintainer for Conrail Railroad for 20 years.

He was a graduate of Minerva High School and received his bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from Kent State University.

John was an avid golfer and card player, a member of Salem Hills Country Club, Sebring Country Club and Brotherhood of Railroad Signalman. He owned multiple rental properties in the area and helped many families in need. He was loved by many and will be remembered for his positive outlook and friendliness.

He served in the United States Navy during the Vietnam War.

Survivors include his loving wife of 49 years, Miyoko (Asahi) Brothers whom he married May 8, 1970; two sons, Daniel Brothers of Salem and Dr. Andrew (Dr. Mina Hah) Brothers of Davis, California; two sisters, Kaye Thomas of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma and Susie Boylan of Carrollton; two half-brothers, Gary Curtin of Dalton, Georgia and Richard Handwork of Duluth, Georgia and two grandchildren, Juna and Benjamin Brothers.

Besides his parents, a sister, Janet Panezott also preceded him in death.

A funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Friday, August 30, 2019 at Stark Memorial with Chaplin Denise Lewis officiating.

Calling hours will be held from 12:00-1:00 p.m. Friday, August 30, 2019 at the funeral home.

Burial will be at Grandview Cemetery. Military honors will be provided by Salem Honor Guard at the cemetery.

Condolences may be sent online at www.starkmemorial.com.

