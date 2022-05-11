SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John Joseph Sudol, Jr., 75, passed away peacefully Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at his home.

He was born March 20, 1947 in Youngstown, Ohio, son of the late John Joseph Sr. and Evelyn (Woloszyn) Sudol.

John was a 1965 graduate of Springfield Local High School and received his Bachelor’s degree in accounting from Youngstown State University.

He was a self-employed investment advisor.

He was a member of the Emmanuel Lutheran Church.

John was an avid sports fan and attended the World Series, Final Four and the Masters. John was proud that he was able to fulfill his bucket list.

Survivors include his wife, Cathy (Girscht) Sudol whom he married October 11, 1975; son, Austin Michael of New Middletown; daughter, Rhonda Lynn (Paris) Grant-Sudol of Canton; sister, Carol (Peter) Frank of Poland; grandchildren, Taylor, Alexis, Alandea and Avianna; nieces Kristen and Julia and nephews, Peter and Jason.

Besides his parents, a granddaughter, Agjernea also preceded him in death.

Friends and family will be received from 5:00-5:45 p.m. Saturday, May 14, 2022 at Stark Memorial.

A funeral service will be held at 5:45 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home with Pastor Keith Neal officiating. Burial will be at Lake Park Cemetery in Youngstown.

The family would like to extend their heart-felt gratitude to the Community Hospice team for making the last journey peaceful. Thank you to Amanda and Pastor Keith.

