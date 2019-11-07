John “Johnny” Doyle, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John “Johnny” Doyle, age 79, passed away at 12:35 p.m. Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at Aultman Hospital in Canton.

He was born April 11, 1940 in East Liverpool, son of the late James R. and Mary E. (Welsh) Doyle of Salineville.

John was a 1958 graduate of Salineville High School.

He served in the U.S. Army from 1958-1960, stationed at Fort Riley, Kansas and a member of the All Army Chorus.

Johnny was known in Salineville for his beautiful tenor voice and for many years he sang in all talent shows, minstrels, variety shows and get-togethers with friends. If music was involved, Johnny was entertaining the audience. He also performed in several stage productions at the Salem Community Theater.

Johnny was a member of the former St. Patrick Catholic Church in Salineville, where he was President of the Holy Name Society, served on the parish council and was the church organist and soloist for many years.

He was a member of the American Legion Post 442 and a former treasurer of the Salineville Volunteer Fire Department.

A sister, Mary Ann Doyle of Salem, survives him.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, November 9, 2019 at St. Paul Catholic Church with Father Robert Edwards and Deacon Joseph Loutzenhiser officiating.

Friends and family may call from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. Friday, November 8, 2019 at Stark Memorial.

Burial will be at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church Cemetery in Summitville, Ohio with military honors provided by the American Legion Post 442 Honor Guard.

Condolences may be sent online at www.starkmemorial.com.

