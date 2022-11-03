SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John James Hutton, Jr., “Jack”, of Salem, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family Thursday, October 27, 2022.

He was born August 16, 1940 to the late John James Hutton, Sr. and Kathryn Mercedes Hutton at Fairview Park Hospital in Cleveland, Ohio.

After Jack graduated from St. Ignatius High School of Cleveland, Ohio in 1958, he went on to attend John Carroll University where he received a Bachelor’s Degree in History.

After his schooling, Jack went on to earn a commission as an officer in the United States Army. Jack served honorably and achieved the rank of Captain in the United States Army and was an integral member of the 763rd Transportation Corps Battalion. Jack completed the rigorous Army Special Warfare School and received several awards and letters for his dedicated service to his country. Quite possibly the proudest moment of his decorated career came when he served on the Honor Guard for General Douglas MacArthur in 1964.

After his time in the service, he began work in 1976 at First National Bank of Salem, Ohio where he later became President of the Bank and the Chief Financial Officer.

In 1962, he married the love of his life, Patricia Jean Leary in Cleveland, Ohio at St. Mark’s Church; they went on to have five children, John James Hutton III (Christine), Laura Ann Holden (Patrick), Mary Beth Mango (Rocco), Cindy Marie Kirkland (Sean) and Colleen Marie Tullis (Derek). He also leaves behind his sister, Mary Ellen Payton and 14 grandchildren, John, Rocco, Matt, Alexis, Tony, John IV, Kellie, Nicole, Conor, Derek, Owen, Eli, Ryan and Joey, all of whom he loved deeply and was extremely proud of.

Aside from his military service, Jack was a member of the Glee Club at John Carroll University, he was a talented singer and performer. He loved to sing Irish music and listen to the Clancy Brothers amongst other groups. Every Sunday he would listen to his Polkas on his radio by his chair in the living room. Jack was a student of history with an unbelievable memory and a thirst for knowledge. He loved to read perhaps most of all, some of his favorite books were Trinity by Leon Uris and the Christmas Carol by Charles Dickens.

Jack was very involved in the community and served on several boards for many years. He dedicated his time to United Way, Family Recovery and the Memorial Board for decades. Jack was also a member of the Salem Golf Club and Salem Country Club. He loved this town very much and he and his wife Patricia will be missed dearly.

There will be no calling hours. A private family burial service will be held in the spring.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the United Way Services of Northern Columbiana County, 210 E. State Street, Salem, OH 44460, a charity Jack worked with for many years.

His memory will never be forgotten, he was always a guiding light of love, support and wisdom for everyone around him. He will live on in our hearts and minds as he rests in paradise with his true love Patricia.

Arrangements are being handled be Stark Memorial Funeral and Cremation Services.