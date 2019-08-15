John J. Yuhaniak, Salem, Ohio – Obituary

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John J. Yuhaniak, 87, died Tuesday August 13, 2019 at Blossom Nursing and Rehabilitation Center after a brief illness.

He was born October 13, 1931 in Amsterdam, Ohio, the youngest of five sons of Thomas and Mary Yuhaniak. The family moved to Salem in 1933, and he was a 1949 graduate of Salem High School.

John was a proud veteran of the U. S. Army during the Korean Conflict. He was stationed at Ft. McNair, Washington, D.C., where he met his wife Donna.

He was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church.

John loved music, especially polkas. He also loved spending time with his family and enjoyed many visits with them at Walt Disney World.

He retired in 2009 from Lincoln Machine Company as a co-owner with his brothers.

He is survived by his wife of 63 years, the former Donna Lorraine Elkins, whom he married September 14, 1955; three children, Terri Yuhaniak of Stow, John Michael Yuhaniak of Salem and Nancy (Brian) Rapp of Granville, Ohio; five grandchildren, John Jr., Glenn, Paul, Kellee and Joseph; a great-grandson, Luke and a brother, Alex (Bea) Yuhaniak of Salem.

Besides his parents, John was preceded in death by three brothers, Leonard, Joseph and Thomas Yuhaniak and a sister-in-law, Virginia Yuhaniak.

A graveside service will be held, Monday, August 19, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. at Grandview Cemetery Chapel, with Fr. Robert Edwards officiating. Military Honors will be provided by the Salem Honor Guard.

Friends and family will be received Monday, August 19, 2019 from 10:00- 11:00 a.m. at Stark Memorial.

The family thanks the staff at Brookdale of Salem for their excellent care.

