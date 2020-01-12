John J. Butch Jr., Beloit, Ohio

BELOIT, Ohio (MyValleyTributes Staff) – John J. Butch Jr., 70, died Friday, January 10, 2020 at his residence.

John was born August 31, 1949, a son of the late John J. Butch Sr. and Elizabeth (Baird) Butch.

He was a 1967 graduate of West Brach High School. John was an avid Ohio State, Notre Dame and Cleveland Indians fan. He also enjoyed fishing, hunting and spending time and loving his nephews.

John was a veteran of the United States Navy during Vietnam.

He is survived by one brother, Vincent (Gaylene) Butch of Concord, North Carolina; two nephews, Kevin (Sarah) Butch and Bret (Tara) Butch; and one great-nephew, Brayden Butch.

A funeral service will be held Wednesday, January 15, 2020, at 12:00 p.m. at Stark Memorial, with Pastor David Parry with Paradise Church in Canfield officiating. Burial will be at Highland Memorial Park, with military honors by the Salem Honor Guard.

Friends and family will be received Wednesday from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made in John’s name to Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market Street, Boardman, OH 44512.

The family would like to thank Dr. Samaras, Janice Reed and the rest of the Oncology team at Cleveland Clinic. They would also like to thank Hospice of the Valley and especially Nurse Nici Ellsworth for the care and support given to the family during these last few days.

