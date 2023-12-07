NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John G. “Jack” Tatarka, aged 83, passed away on Monday, December 4, 2023, at Select Specialty Hospital in Boardman.

Born on September 15, 1940, in Youngstown, Ohio, Jack was the son of the late John and Anne Tatarka and a beacon of light in the lives of all who knew him.

A proud 1958 graduate of Austintown Fitch High School, Jack’s passion for music led him to attend Youngstown State University at Dana School of Music.

His talents and love for rhythm found their expression through his exceptional skills as a drummer.

Jack’s dedication to his craft was matched by his commitment to his career at RMI Titanium in Niles, where he retired after 35 years of diligent service. His work ethic and integrity were hallmarks of his character and these traits were recognized and respected by his colleagues and peers.

Jack’s service to his country as a veteran of the United States Army was a source of great pride for him and his family. He carried the discipline and honor he learned in the military throughout his life, instilling these values in his children and grandchildren.

In his spiritual life, Jack was a devoted member of Harvest Point Church of God in Lordstown. He served his church community with humility and grace, holding positions on the Board of Elders, acting as a Deacon and leading worship as the Worship Arts Leader. His deep faith and the love he had for his church family were evident in his every action and interaction.

Jack’s sense of community extended to his role as a board member of the condo association in his development. He approached this responsibility with the same level of care and commitment that he did everything else in his life, always seeking to contribute positively to the lives of his neighbors.

Traveling, especially to St. Augustine, Florida, was one of Jack’s greatest joys. He cherished these moments of exploration and relaxation, creating memories that would last a lifetime. His adventurous spirit was also evident in the hikes he took with his grandchildren, sharing with them not only the beauty of nature but also the importance of family and togetherness.

Jack is survived by his loving wife, Susan Tatarka (Wright), with whom he shared a beautiful and enduring marriage. He was the proud father of Mark Tatarka of Campbell, Rochelle Tatarka of Akron and Sheila (Brian) Rehburg of Mineral Ridge. His legacy continues through his brother, Jerry (Betsy) Tatarka of Cincinnati; his cherished grandchildren, Megan (David) Tolley, Melanie Eash, Jason (Stephanie) McKelvey, Tylor Rehburg and Alex Rehburg and his adored five great-grandchildren. Jack also leaves behind several nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, James.

A memorial service to celebrate Jack’s life will be held at Harvest Point Church on Thursday, December 14, 2023, at 2:00 p.m., where military honors will be accorded in recognition of his service to our nation.

Arrangements for Jack’s memorial are being handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services. Jack’s life story, his accomplishments, and the memories he leaves behind can be found at www.starkmemorial.com, where condolences for the family are also welcomed.

Jack Tatarka lived a life full of love, music and service. His legacy will continue to resonate in the hearts of those fortunate enough to have known him, just like the beat of a drum that echoes long after the final note has been played.

