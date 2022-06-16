SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John Franklin Lewis, 89, formerly of Wayne County, West Virginia died Thursday, June 15, 2022 at Salem Regional Medical Center.

He was born October 28, 1932 in Wayne County, West Virginia, son of Fred and Susie E. (Riggs) Lewis.

John attended Buffalo High School in Wayne County, West Virginia.

He was a veteran of the United States Air Force, where he served in the Korean War from 1951-1954. John was a Crew Chief Mechanic in a fighter jet squad and a member of the American Legion Post #93 Kenova, West Virginia.

John was employed at Fairmont Foods for 19 years and INCO for 20 years, retiring in 1994.

He was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Salem. John was also a member of the Spring Valley Presbyterian Church for 60 years where he was a director at the food bank. He put his whole heart into helping families.

John also was very active in Cub Scout and Boy Scout leadership. He was known as the Mr. Fix It of guys, where he was a self-taught woodworker, electrician, mason, etc. You name it he could fix it.

Survivors include his wife, Lenora “Sue” Lewis (Staley), whom he married April 3, 1952; children, Jackie Lee Lewis of Zebulon, North Carolina and Rev. Dr. Franklin E. (Rev. Katrina) Lewis of Salem; grandchildren, Caitlin (Steve) Dawson, Isaiah Lewis, Michael Lewis, Rachael Lewis and Rebekah (William) Beaver; great-grandchildren, Madison Beaver and Aiden Beaver.

Besides his parents, John was preceded in death by siblings, Freddie and James Lewis.

A funeral service will be held Tuesday, June 21, 2022 at 3:00 p.m., at Stark Memorial with Rev. Dr. Stephen and Rev. Dr. Meta Cramer officiating, family and friends will be received from 2:00-3:00 p.m.

A graveside service with military honors will be held Wednesday, June 22, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at Spring Valley Memory Gardens, 2813 Goodwill Rd., Huntington, WV 25704.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Spring Valley Presbyterian Church Food Pantry, 1129 Spring Valley Dr., Huntington, WV, 25701.

