John F. Reid, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John F. Reid, age 88, died Monday, August 10, 2020 surrounded by his family.

He was born January 31, 1932 in Janesville, Wisconsin, son of the late Delmar and Alice (Lentz) Reid.

John was a 1951 graduate of Janesville High School.

He served in the United States Air Force.

John was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church.

He worked at General Motors for 34 years and loved woodworking.

Survivors include his wife, Jane (Miller) Reid whom he married October 4, 1958; two children, Tami (Tom) Whiteleather of Las Vegas, Nevada and Thomas (Stephanie) Reid of Salem; four grandchildren, Michelle (Cody) Woolf, Carly (Dan) Lumpp, Carter and Zoie Reid and two great-grandchildren, Autumn and Ethan. He was a devoted husband to Jane and an awesome dad and grandpa.

Besides his parents, a son, Timothy Reid and a sister, Marsha Brenneman also preceded him in death.

A private service will be held.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, JDRF, P.O. Box 37920, Boone, IA 50037-0920.

