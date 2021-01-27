John Erwin Taylor, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John Erwin Taylor, 69, died Tuesday, January 26, 2021.

John was born on November 10, 1951 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of the late Kenneth and Sally Taylor.

John attended Leetonia High School.

He worked at General Motors, retiring in 2006.

Survivors include his wife, Lora (Poling) Taylor, whom he married August 1, 1992; his children, Christine, Rhonda Joy (Terry Miller), of Salem, Billie Cain (Dick Sachs) of Salem and Judd (Tammy) Webb of Youngstown; grandchildren, Dakota and Dustin Joy, Burgundi and Ivy Cain, Broc and Montana Webb, Jared and Jacob Knopp and Jonathon; one sister, Barbara Seiman and two brothers, Mark Taylor and Kenneth Taylor. He also leaves his beloved dog, Chicka.

Besides his parents, John was preceded in death by two sisters, Catherine and Diane.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Memorial Donations may be made in John’s name to Family Recovery for AA Program, 320 Benton Road, Salem, OH 44460 or Angels for Animals, 4750 S. Range Road, Canfield, OH 44460.

Arrangements are being handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services. To send condolences visit www.starkmemorial.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of John Erwin Taylor, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Thursday, January 28 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.