John C. Flick, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes Staff – John C. Flick, age 63 died Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at Salem Regional Medical Center.

He was born May 6, 1956 in Salem, son of the late Norman and Josephine (Oshie) Flick.

John was a 1974 graduate of Salem High School.

He was co-owner of Josie’s Pizza in Salem with his sister Kathy until they retired February 29, 2020.

John was a member of the Salem Club, social member of the Salem AMVETS, avid golfer and bowler, where he was in the Bowling Hall of Fame in Salem. He was also very interested in various types of music.

Survivors include his sister, Kathy Jones of Salem; brother, Norman Flick of Warren; two nieces, Lisa (Mike) Conway and Jennifer (Daryn) Tallman and three great nieces. He also leaves his very good friends, Marty Roth and David Warren and his faithful K-9 companion, Tony.

A private service will be held Sunday, April 26, 2020 at Stark Memorial with certified celebrant Daniel P. Madden officiating.

Memorial donations may be made to the Salem Humane Society Inc., 159 S. Ellsworth Ave., Salem, OH 44460.

