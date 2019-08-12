John Anthony Zamora, Salem, Ohio – Obituary

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John Anthony Zamora, age 63, died at 11:53 a.m. Saturday, August 10, 2019 at the Salem Regional Medical Center.

He was born December 2, 1955 in Salem the son of the late John and Fay (Kenst) Zamora.

John was Catholic by faith.

Survivors include three sisters, Patty (Charles) Marple of Pompano, Florida, Joanne (Larry) Lottman of Salem and Mary Zamora of San Antonio, Texas and a brother, Gilbert (Grace) Zamora of San Antonio, Texas.

A sister, Janice M. Brockman also preceded him in death.

No services or calling hours to be held.

Arrangements were handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

