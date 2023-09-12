SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joetta Tonti, 84, passed away Monday, September 11, 2023, after a seven-year illness with Alzheimer’s Disease. Her final days were spent surrounded by her husband, John Tonti.

Joetta was born in Youngstown on March 6, 1939, to David and Mattie Williams.

She graduated in 1956 from South High School in Youngstown.

She worked for many years at Automatic Sprinkler, General Fireproofing and Arby’s International where she and John met. They were married on November 21, 1973.

Joetta was very outgoing with a great many friends. She particularly loved to dance, was an accomplished social golfer, a great fly fisher person traveling to Montana, Wyoming and Missouri on numerous occasions.

She served with the YWCA, the First Presbyterian Church as a Deacon, volunteered at the Salem Regional Medical Center and was a volunteer with AID, all for many years. She also served as president of the Salem Golf Club Women’s Association having been a member for over 50 years.

Joetta was preceded in death by her parents, Mattie and David Williams; her brother, Doanld (Sheila) Williams and a great-grandchild, Luke William.

She is survived by her loving husband, John; daughter, Wendy (Rev. Stephen) Broache; grandchildren, Rachel (Nathan), Jonathan (Anna) and Alex (Tyler) and great-grandchildren, Athen, Mackenzie and Archer.

The family thanks the staff at Whispering Pines Assisted Living whose kindness was so thoughtful.

Calling hours will be from Noon – 2:00 p.m., Sunday, September 17, 2023, at Stark Memorial Funeral Home. Services will immediately follow at 2:00 p.m. at the funeral home with Rev. Stephen W. Broache officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Salem Community Foundation, PO Box 553, Salem, OH 44460.

