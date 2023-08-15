AKRON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joel R. Wolfgang, 64, died peacefully at his home in Lehigh Acres, Florida on Saturday, August 12, 2023.

He will be deeply missed by all who knew him and will be remembered for his love of traveling, cars, entertaining and cooking. He was a son, brother, partner, uncle, Godfather, friend and a dog dad. Joel had an amazing talent for interior design and traveled across the world designing homes for clients. His clients became his extended family.

Joel graduated from Sebring McKinley High School and went on to pursue his education at Mt Union College, earning a BS in Arts and then continued on to Youngstown State University for Interior Design, as well as the Pittsburgh Art Institute.

Joel proudly opened his own design studios in Akron, Ohio and Palm Springs, California, where he received prestigious awards and recognitions for his interior design work. Joel also had a passion for music and theatre and served on the Board of Directors for the Akron Symphony for many years.

He is survived by his partner, George Scott and their dog, Agnes his “Little Girl;” sister, Jane Wolfgang (Thomas) Yarnell; brother, Bill (Cathy)Wolfgang; several nieces and nephews, Michael (Anna) Lesch, Julie (Chris) Muir, Philip (Kristi) Tullis, Eric (Heather) Tullis, Kylie (Nome) Baker, Amy (Paul) Amendola and BJ (Elizabeth) Wolfgang and great-nieces/nephews, Zach, Zoe, Lindsey, Ryan, Kyler, Tegan, Ethan, Evan T., Hope, Grayson, Claire, Mason, Nora, Elise, Liam and Evan W.

He is preceded in death by his father, Robert J. Wolfgang; mother, Helen Ward Welch Wolfgang; sister, Marilyn Welch Lesch and his beloved shelties.

Calling hours will be held at Stark Memorial Funeral Home in Salem, Ohio from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon, Tuesday, August 22, 2023, with the funeral service at Noon.

A private burial service for immediate family will be held immediately following.

Joel had a big heart for animals so in lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Gulf Coast Humane Society in honor of Joel by visiting www.gulfcoasthumanesociety.org.

