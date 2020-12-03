Joanne (Wendel) Morrison, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joanne (Wendel) Morrison, 61, died Wednesday, December 2, 2020, at the Cleveland Clinic.

She was born August 2, 1959, in Warren, Ohio, daughter of the late Joseph A. and Mary Ellen (Naughton) Wendel.

Joanne was a general manager at McDonalds for 40 years. She received seven Northeast Ohio Manager Awards, a Supervisor of the Year Award and the Ray Kroc Award. Joanne managed McDonalds restaurants in Salem, Alliance, Louisville and Canton and was a member of Salem Italian Club.

In her spare time, she loved playing cards with her friends, enjoyed gardening and decorating her home at the holidays for people to enjoy. In recent times, she enjoyed long rides in the car.

Survivors include her husband, James Morrison, Sr., whom she married September 3, 1977; son, James Morrison, Jr., of Cincinnati; sisters, Barb (Ed McIlduff) Wendel of Kent, Dr. Genie (Don Yeasted) Wendel of Salem and Marti Wendel (Joe Little) of Salem; brother, Dr. Paul (Joyce) Wendel of Westerville; several nieces and nephews; her beloved cat, Princess and grand puppy, Twixie.

A private funeral service will be Tuesday, December 8, 2020, at Stark Memorial with certified celebrant, Daniel P. Madden.

Burial will be at Hope Cemetery.

Calling hours will be held from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m., Monday, December 7, 2020, at the funeral home.

Memorial donations may be made to Salem Alumni Association, 330 E. State Street, Salem, OH 44460 or Ronald McDonald House Charities of NE Ohio, 1045 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, OH 44106.

