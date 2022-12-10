SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joanne M. Everly, 48, passed away Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at the Cleveland Clinic after a short illness.

She was born November 21, 1974, in Youngstown, daughter of Jerry M. Hay and the late Rita M. (Berry) Hay.

Joanne was a self-employed bookkeeper. She was a member of the Salem Congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses.

Joanne enjoyed reading and spending time with her family and pets. She was generous and always willing to help others.

Survivors include her husband, Jonathan Everly whom she married November 26, 1993, sons, Luke (Riley) Everly of Austintown and Tyler Everly of Salem; daughter, Abigail Everly; sisters, Sue (Bill) Dotson of Salem and Kathy (Matt) Hobba of Dover, Pennsylvania; father, Jerry M. Hay and stepmother, Bonnie Hay of Austintown.

A memorial service will be held at 3:00 p.m. Saturday, December 17, 2022, at Lisbon Kingdom Hall. A zoom link for the service will be available by request.

Arrangements are being handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

To send condolences visit www.starkmemorial.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Joanne M. (Hay) Everly, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Monday, December 12 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.