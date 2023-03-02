SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joanne Kay Grim, age 80, departed this life on Wednesday, March 1, 2023 after a brief illness.

She was born October 2, 1942 in Salem, Ohio, the daughter to Abraham and Rose (Kale) Vankirk.

Joanne will be remembered for being an amazing wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was an amazing cook and always ready to make a meal for anyone that showed up. She took great care of us and we were honored to have the privilege of taking care of her these last few years.

Besides her parents she is preceded in death by her brother, Richard VanKirk; sisters, Barbara Jenkins and Rose Marie Dunlap and her granddaughter, Micah Elizabeth Grim.

She leaves behind her brother, John (Barbara) VanKirk; three sons, Buddy Grim of Salem, John Grim of Boardman and James Grim of Salem; a daughter, Teresa Windham of Berlin Center; grandchildren, Jordan (Brandon) Floor, Shane Grim, Ethan Grim, Laura Windham and Logan Grim; great-grandchildren, Lyla and Oliver Floor; a sister-in-law, Edna Grim; brother-in-law, Raymond Hoffman and many nieces and nephews who will miss her greatly.

Visitation will be Saturday, March 4, 2023 from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., with services to follow at 12:00 p.m., at Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services with Eric Matthews officiating.

