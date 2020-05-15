Joanne Fowler, Berlin Center, Ohio

BERLIN CENTER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joanne Fowler, age 84, died Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at Crandall Medical Center in Sebring.

She was born May 30, 1935 in Canton, daughter of the late Lynn Edson and Helen Christine (Koehler) Hawkins.

Joanne was a 1953 graduate of Berlin Center High School.

She was a dedicated mother first and foremost. She treasured her children and embraced every moment with them. Joanne especially loved her role as Nana and enjoyed her grandchildren and great-grandchildren immensely. She was an avid reader and enjoyed cooking and baking.

Her husband, Robert Lee Fowler whom she married February 7, 1958 preceded her in death October 6, 1997.

Survivors include two sons, Lee (Jackie) Fowler of Berlin Center and Brent (Lisa) Fowler of Lykens, Pennsylvania; two daughters, Kara Fowler of Berlin Center and Christine (Terry) Hill of Jefferson; nine grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. She also leaves numerous nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents and husband, a son, Craig Fowler and two brothers, Lee R. Hawkins and Dr. Lynn K. Hawkins also preceded her in death.

No services will be held.

Burial will be at West Cemetery in Berlin Center.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Second Harvest Food Bank, 2805 Salt Springs Road, Youngstown, OH 44509.

