SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joan West, 70, passed away Monday, February 20, 2023, at her home, in Salem, Ohio.

Joan was born on May 1, 1952, in Salem, Ohio, the daughter of Basil and Naomi (Capel) Hutton.

She was a graduate of West Branch High School, Class of 1970.

She was retired from Salem Regional Medical Center, where she worked as a dietary clerk.

Joan was an avid reader and enjoyed gardening and potting flowers. One of her favorite vacations was driving through the Fall foliage of New England with her husband, Gary. She loved her grandchildren and enjoyed supporting their sporting events and activities. After losing her husband, Gary West, in 2013, Joan joined a local group of widows for support.

Survivors include her loving children, Melissa (Damon) Ensign of Medina, Adam Blake of Homeworth, Steven (Jami) Blake of Salem and Kurt (Billie) Blake of Salem; grandchildren, Kylee, Tyler, Kade, Caleb, Levi, Seth and Zach; siblings, Terri Greenawalt, Cole Hutton, Dee Saltsman, Beth Stuckey and Matt Hutton and her aunt, Patti Capel-Swartz.

Joan was preceded in death by her parents, Naomi and Basil Hutton and husband, Gary West, whom she married in 1997.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday February 25, 2023, at 11:30 a.m. at Stark Memorial, with Pastor Gary Atkinson of Winona United Methodist Church officiating. Friends and family will be received from 9:30 – 11:30 a.m. at the funeral home prior to the service.

Burial will follow at Bunker Hill Cemetery, in Beloit.

Memorial contributions may be made to Lifebanc, 4775 Richmond Road, Cleveland, OH 44128.

