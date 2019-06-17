Joan Ruth Mercer Obituary

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joan Ruth Mercer, age 83, passed away Sunday, June 16, 2019 at Bellaire Care Center.

She was born on November 26, 1935 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late John Scott and Ruth (Hanke) Scott.

Joan was a 1953 graduate of Alliance High School.

She was President of Americana Art China in Sebring for over 35 years.

Joan was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star. In her pasttime she enjoyed watching the Cleveland Indians, cooking and watching cooking shows. In retirement, she loved to travel and to watch her son, Ronald’s dog, Haley.

Her husband, Richard Mercer whom she married June 20, 1954, preceded her in death April 5, 1994.

She is survived by two sons, Scott (Patty) of Kings Mountain, North Carolina and Ronald (Nancy) Mercer of Salem; one sister, Lynn Thoman of Fairlawn; grandchildren, Michelle (Michael J.) Belviso of Mentor, Julie (Nick) Montgomery of Denver, North Carolina, Adam Mercer of Melbourne, Florida, Katie (Eric) Ogden of Hanoverton and Aaron Mercer of Salem and great-grandchildren, Addison and Michael S. Belviso of Mentor and Elizabeth and Oliver Mercer of Melbourne, Florida.

Besides her parents and husband, Joan was also preceded in death by two brothers, Larry and John Scott.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, June 21, 2019 at Stark Memorial Funeral Home with Pastor Lynn Mercer officiating.

Friends and family will be received Friday, June 21, 2019 from 9:30 – 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home prior to services.

Interment will be at the Bunker Hill Cemetery

