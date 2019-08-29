Joan Beverly Shoop, Salem, Ohio – Obituary

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joan Beverly Shoop, age 93 went to her heavenly home at 3:35 a.m. Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at her home.

She was born December 7, 1925 in Canton, the daughter of the late Raymond G. and Helen (Paar) Sherrick. Joan was raised by uncle and aunt, the late Walter and Gertrude Smith.

She was a homemaker and retired childcare provider.

Joan was a member of Calvary Baptist Church of Salem. She was active in the former Photography Club of Salem, Salem Historical Society, Salem Bird Club, League of Women Voters. Joan was also a member of Church Women United and the Goldenheirs of Old North Church in Canfield.

Joan earned a bachelor’s degree in English Journalism at Rollins College in Winter Haven, Florida.

Her husband, Donald C. Shoop whom she married September 17, 1948 preceded her in death May 7, 2003.

Survivors include two sons, Richard A. (Kelli) Shoop of Centerburg and Kenneth F. (Robbie) Shoop of Lake Zurich, Illinois; two daughters, Linda D. Reynolds of Lisbon and Bekki Dailey of Girard; 11 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren and three great great-grandchildren.

Besides her parents, aunt and uncle and husband, an infant daughter, Alyssa Shoop and a grandson, Charles L. Bailey also preceded her in death.

A funeral service will be held at 12:45 p.m. Sunday, September 1, 2019 at Stark Memorial with Pastor Bob Andrews officiating.

Calling hours will be held from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Saturday, August 31, 2019 at the funeral home.

Burial will be at Woodsdale Cemetery in Hanoverton.

Memorial contributions may be made to Calvary Baptist Church, 1779 Depot Rd., Salem, OH 44460.

Condolences may be sent online at www.starkmemorial.com.

