Jo Ann Smith, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jo Ann Smith, age 53 died Friday, July 24, 2020 at her home.

She was born April 17, 1967, daughter of James and Carol (Manypenny) Thompson.

Jo Ann was a 1985 graduate of West Branch High School and graduated from Raphael School of Beauty.

She was a hairdresser for 35 years, loving her job and clients.

Jo Ann attended Abundant Life Fellowship in New Waterford.

She loved going to the beach, dancing and being around people, especially her grandchildren. Jo Ann never met a stranger.

Survivors include her parents, James and Carol Thompson of New Waterford; three sons, Kyler (Kaitlin) Smith of Salem, Kasen Smith of Sebring and Kolton Smith of Salem; four grandchildren, Kruz, Kinsley, Kenna and Carter; niece, Cameryn; nephew, Cole; brother, James (Debra) Thompson of Doylestown and fiancé, Alan Sewell of Youngstown

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at the Stark Memorial Funeral Home. Calling hours will be held from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, July 28, 2020 and from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, July 29 prior to the service at the funeral home. For the safety of the Smith family and visitors, please adhere to social distancing, do not linger and bring your own mask. Burial will be held at Highland Memorial Park in Beloit at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to University Hospital, Seidman Cancer Center, 11100 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, OH 44106.

