Jo Ann Fowler, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jo Ann Fowler, 83, went to Heaven to be with Jesus on Monday, September 27, 2021, at Aultman Hospital in Canton.

She was born on June 21, 1938, in Beloit, Ohio, a daughter of the late Darrell and Helen (Naylor) Carpenter.

Jo Ann was a 1956 graduate of Goshen Union High School.

She was bookkeeper at the Salem Golf Club for 25 years. Jo Ann had previously worked at American General Life Insurance in Salem for 20 years.

Jo Ann was a member of Salem First Friends Church.

Her true joy was spending time with her great-grandchildren.

Her husband, Barry G. Fowler, whom she married October 28, 1956, preceded her in death, February 20, 2021.

She is survived by one son, Terry (Terri) Fowler of Salem; one daughter, Tammy (Fred) Barkley of Salem; one brother, Richard Carpenter of Beloit; grandchildren, Peter (Mandy) Fowler, Andrew (Rekha) Fowler, Matthew (Jessica) Fowler, Sarah (Stephen) Hodgson, Marcus (Alyssa) Barkley and Zachary (Winter) Barkley and 13 great-grandchildren.

Besides her parents and husband, Jo Ann was preceded in death by one sister, Peggy Israel.

A funeral service will be held Friday, October 1, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at Salem First Friends Church with her grandson, Pastor Pete Fowler officiating. Friends and family will be received from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. prior to the service.

Burial will Damascus Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Salem First Friends Church, 1028 Jennings Avenue, Salem, OH 44460.

The family would like to thank the staff at Aultman Hospital for their excellent care.

