Jessie June (McMichael) McGowan, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jessie June (McMichael) McGowan, 95, died Monday, August 9, 2021, at Rapha Senior Care in Gaston, South Carolina.

She was born February 2, 1926, in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, daughter of the late Frank E. McMichael and Bertha Wingard.

Jessie attended school in Salem, Ohio.

She married Lawrence Eugene McGowan shortly after he returned from WWII.

The family then relocated to Whitehall, Ohio, in 1952, where they raised their three children; son, Lawrence E. McGowan, Jr. and daughters, Terry Lee and Patty Lynne.

June retired from Kroger after 20 years of service.

She always enjoyed the family campsite along a “crick” in the “Valley”, outside Salem.

She had three brothers, Frank, Sr., Laurence (KIA – WWII) and Kellogg; sister, Sonia; All, but Laurence, built homes there.

She loved to fish and “plink” with her trusty .22 rifle.

She is survived by her son, Lawrence E. McGowan, Jr., of Chapin, South Carolina and daughter, Patty Lynne Cantrell of Columbus, Ohio; numerous nieces and nephews and many grandchildren and great-grandkids.

Funeral service will be held Wednesday, August 18, 2021, at 2:00 p.m., at Stark Memorial.

Friends and family will be received one hour prior at the funeral home.

Burial will be at Damascus Cemetery.

Arrangements are being handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

If unable to attend you may show your support by joining our complimentary “Hugs from Home” program where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support at www.starkmemorial.com/hugs-from-home.

To send flowers or condolences, visit www.starkmemorial.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Jessie June (McMichael) McGowen, please visit our floral store.