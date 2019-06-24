Jerry Wayne Allison Obituary

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jerry Wayne Allison, 80, died at 7:00 a.m., Monday, June 24, 2019, at Rose Lane Nursing and Rehabilitation in Massillon.

He was born January 8, 1939, in East Liverpool, the son of the late George W. and Julia (McCown) Allison.

Jerry worked 20 years as grounds superintendent at the Lee Win Golf Course, owned by his family.

He was Methodist by faith and served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War.

Jerry served on the Damascus Volunteer Fire Department for 38 years.

He was a former member of the Tri-County 4-Wheelers, Columbiana County Horseman’s Association and American Red Cross Instructor.

Survivors include his wife, Carole (Shone) Allison, whom he married May 27, 2005; a stepson, John (Kim) Stein III of Lawrenceburg, Kentucky; three stepdaughters, Jennifer (Dan) Peterson of Seville, Caron (Robert) Ridzon of New Waterford and Tara Stein of Lisbon; four stepgrandchildren; five stepgreat-grandchildren and a half-brother, James Allison of Racine, Wisconsin.

Besides his parents, a sister, Ann Quinlin and his stepfather, Edwin E. Altomare, also preceded him in death.

A memorial service will be held at 3:00 p.m., Saturday, June 29, 2019, at Stark Memorial Funeral Home, with Dr. Reverend Aimee Raymond, officiating.

Calling hours will be held from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m., Saturday, June 29, at the funeral home prior to the service.

Interment will be at Columbiana Cemetery at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Damascus Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 356, Damascus, OH 44619.

