SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jerry Lee O’Bryant, 68, passed peacefully Monday, January 30, 2023, at Salem Regional Medical Center.

He was born on September 13, 1954, the son of the late Jessie and Frances (Clayborne) O’Bryant.

He was a Certified Executive Chef for area restaurants and various country clubs, including BB Rooners, Youngstown Country Club and most recently Salem Golf Club. A member of the American Culinary Federation, he was nominated for Chef of the Year several times.

Jerry loved the outdoors especially camping, cooking and spending time around the fire with family. He was also an ice carving specialist, receiving various awards across the country.

Survivors include his wife, Kathryn (Fitzpatrick) O’Bryant, whom he married May 26, 1973; three children, Robert (Lisa) O’Bryant, of Youngstown; Steven (Danette) O’Bryant of Salem, Daniel (fiancé Caitlyn) O’Bryant of Salem; seven grandchildren, Colleen, Aspen, Mathew, Elizabeth, Sophia, Aiden, Bella; and three great-grandchildren.

Besides his parents, Jerry was preceded in death by brothers, David and Timothy O’Bryant; sister, Shirley Mearns; and one great-grandchild, Brooklyn Estep.

Per his wishes there will be no public services.

Arrangements are being handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

To send condolences, visit www.starkmemorial.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Jerry Lee O’Bryant, please visit our floral store.