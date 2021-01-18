Jerilea “Jeri” Yvonne Jackson, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jerilea “Jeri” Yvonne Jackson, 89, died Sunday, January 17, 2021 at Salem West Healthcare.

She was born February 9, 1931 in Toronto, daughter of the late Clayton and Gladys (Buschling) McKnight.

Jeri attended Salem Nazarene Church and Salem Bible Church.

She enjoyed being with family, spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Jeri also enjoyed watching football.

Her husband, Everett E. Jackson, Jr. whom she married December 3, 1947 preceded her in death October 23, 2018.

Survivors include her son, Terry (Penny) Jackson of Salem; two daughters, Linda (Bob) Schreffler of Lisbon and Tammy (Doug) Cain of Warren; eight grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.

Besides her parents and her husband, a son, Randy Jackson and three sisters, Shirley Franklin, Daisy Peters and Corinne McKnight, also preceded her in death.

Private services will be held at Friday, January 22, 2021 at Stark Memorial with Pastor Doug DeMar officiating. Please adhere to social distancing and bring your own mask.

Burial will be at Hope Cemetery.

The family would like to thank Brookdale Salem and Salem West Healthcare Covid Unit and the heroes that work there and the care you gave to Jeri.

