Jerald R. Callahan, Salem, Ohio – Obituary

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jerald R. Callahan, age 88, died at 7:00 p.m. Friday, July 5, 2019, at Akron City Hospital.

He was born September 12, 1930, in Salem, the son of the late Charles Delbert and Laura Marguerite (Hinton) Callahan.

Jerald worked for 37 years at Crane Deming Pump.

He was a 1948 graduate of Salem High School.

Jerald was Baptist by faith.

Jerald was a member of the Masonic Lodge F&AM of Salem, enjoyed traveling in his motor home visiting national parks and the smoky mountains. He was a Staff Sargent in the U.S. Army.

His wife, Cora Jane Callahan whom he married July 1, 1949, preceded him in death November 20, 2017.

Survivors include a son, Larry (Bobbie) Callahan of Uniontown; brothers-in-law, Bruce (Karen) Kemp and Clyde (Joan) Kemp, Jr.; sister, Pat (Don) Chastain; one grandchild, Jordan (Aaron Carney) Callahan; four nieces, Kris (Don) Grayem, Karla (John) Thompson, Caroline (Robbie) Baxley and Cathern (Jamie) Roberts and one nephew, Mike Kemp.

Besides his parents and wife, a brother, Donald James Callahan and a niece, Cindy Lozier Clagg preceded him in death.

A private service will be held Wednesday, July 10, 2019.

Calling hours will be held from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at Stark Memorial Funeral Home.

Burial will be at Highland Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make memorial donation to your favorite charity.

Funeral arrangements handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.