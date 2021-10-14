Jerald Cope, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jerald Cope, 72, died Tuesday, October 12, 2021, peacefully at his residence.

He was born January 30, 1949, in Salem, Ohio the son of the late Elwood and Sarah (Clark) Cope.

Jerry was a 1967 graduate of Crestview High School, where he was President of the Senior class. He went on to attend Youngstown State University for Business.

Jerry joined the workforce with Spiker Heating in Columbiana for 17 1/2 years.

He then went on to work at Hilltop Elementary School in Canfield for 25 years, retiring in 2014. While there, he was Past President of OAPSC.

Along with his wife, he raised and showed registered Percheron Draft Horses for several years. He was Past President of the Ohio Valley Draft Horse Association. Jerry was also director of the Columbiana County Fair Board and was a member of F & AM East Palestine #417.

His true joys were his horses and spending time with his family.

Jerry also had a love for NASCAR and the Cleveland Browns, Cleveland Indians and Ohio State Buckeyes.

Survivors include his wife, Sharen (Morrison) Cope, whom he married August 14, 1999; daughter, Gretchen (Donnie) Hull of Leetonia; step-children, Dr. Michael (Mary Catherine) Bishop of Bristow, Virginia, Paul Bishop of Portland, Oregon, Jenny (Raymond) Beil of Canfield and Amanda Bishop of Strongsville; grandchildren, Connor and Patrick Hull; Rachel and Brennan Beil; Nathan, Matthew and Ryan Bishop; one sister, Nancy (Rick) Dicken of New Waterford; one brother, Larry (Paula) Cope of New Waterford; sisters-in-law, Dr. Connie Robinson of Austintown and Madalyne (Thomas) Pauley of Austintown and several nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held Tuesday, October 19, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at Canfield Presbyterian Church in Canfield, Ohio, with Pastor Larry Bowald officiating. A private burial will be at New Waterford Cemetery in New Waterford. Friends and family will be received Monday, October 18, 2021, from 5:00-7:30 p.m. and Tuesday from 10:00-11:00 a.m., all at Canfield Presbyterian Church, 140 W. Main St., Canfield.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be given in Jerry’s name to Akron Children’s Hospital, https://giving.akronchildrens.org/ or the Percheron Youth and Education Fund, 7675 Welling Rd., St. Johns, MI 48879.

Arrangements are being handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Salem

