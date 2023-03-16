ATWATER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jennifer Lynn Costello, 52, formerly of Berlin Center died Tuesday, March 14, 2023 at University Hospital in Ravenna.

Jennifer was born on July 8, 1970 in Sharon, Pennsylvania a daughter of Jeffrey Costello and Penny Bendetta.

She was a 1988 graduate of Canfield High School and a graduate of Youngstown State, where she received a bachelor’s degree in social work.

Jennifer worked in marketing for Summa Health. She was devoted to 22 A Day Veterans Suicide Awareness as well as Adopt A Soldier. Jennifer loved being around water as well as spending time with her granddaughters. She also enjoyed playing bingo and watching Yellowstone.

Survivors include her two children, Zachary (Taylor) Crewson of Salem and Alyssa Crewson of Girard; her mother, Penny Bendetta of Poland; two sisters, Maggie Coonce of Canfield and Amanda (Daniel) Brady of Berlin Center; two granddaughters, Vaida Grace and Vivianna Jade Crewson; and several nieces and nephews; a great- nephew; and host of aunts, uncles, and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her son, Jacob Crewson; and her father, Jeffrey Costello; and maternal grandparents, Tom and Flo Bendetta.

A private memorial service will be held at Stark Memorial.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Jennifer’s name to 22 A Day at www.militaryveteranproject.org.

