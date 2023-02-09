SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jennifer Greenleaf, 67, passed away, in the comfort of her home, the morning of Wednesday, February 8, 2023 in Salem, Ohio.

Jennifer was born on September 30, 1955 in Youngstown, Ohio the daughter of Robert and Helen Marie Nelson Schilling.

Jennifer was a graduate of Springfield High School, Class of 1973.

Jennifer drove a tow-motor at General Motors for over 20 years.

Following her retirement, she devoted herself to quilting full-time and was a member of United Quilt Guild, 4H Advisor in Mahoning County for 39 yrs and Band Moms.

She adored her grandchildren and was famous for her baked cakes and cookies, which shipped across the US, her quick wit and generous lending hand. Jennifer established sincere friendships which lasted over 50 years.

Survivors include children, Clifton (Erika) Montgomery of Paradise, Texas, Julie (Nathan) Davidson of Albuquerque, New Mexico, Scott (Samantha) Montgomery of Wyoming, Michigan, Shawn Montgomery of Salem, Ohio; step-children Mike (Kelly) Greenleaf of Eldridge, Iowa; grandchildren Cory, Kaci, Logan, Deriane, Megan, Elizabeth, Oliver, Katelynn, Wesley, Maybelle, Sofia; sister Janet Rusnak of Kent, Ohio and sister-in-law Carole Schilling of Koppel, Pennsylvania; nephews Jeffery, Judson, David, and JD.

She was preceded in death by her parents Helen Marie (Nelson) and Robert Schilling, her loving husband William Greenleaf; siblings Susan Cotic and James Schilling.

A funeral service will be held Wednesday February 15, 2023 at 5:00 p.m. A private burial will follow at Lake Park Cemetery in Youngstown, Ohio. Friends and family will be received from from 3:00 – 5:00 p.m., Wednesday February 15, 2023 at Stark Memorial Funeral Home.

