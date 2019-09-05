Jennie (Pietrzak) “Pittsrock” Wilson, Youngstown, Ohio – Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jennie (Pietrzak) “Pittsrock” Wilson, age 80, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, August 30, 2019.

She was born March 21, 1939 in Bellaire, the daughter of the late Andy and Alta Pietrzak.

Jennie was a 1957 graduate of Salem High School.

She married the love of her life, Paul Emery Wilson on June 7, 1958. They were married over 58 years until Paul passed away on January 1, 2017. They fostered children for several years before adopting four of their own. She loved the Lord, Jesus Christ and imparted that love to her children.

She was affectionately known as Nanny; the director of the nursery at Church at Charlotte, Charlotte, North Carolina, for 30 years and invested in the lives of hundreds of children and parents over the years at her in-home daycare.

She was an excellent cook and expert baker; making and decorating cakes for weddings and birthdays. Everyone wanted a “Nanny cake”. Jennie touched so many lives and served so many people selflessly over her lifetime. She was an example of steadfastness, unconditional love, perseverance, patience and hard work.

She is survived by her brother, Mark Pietrzak of Salem; her children, Robert Wilson of Charlotte, North Carolina, (Chip) and Kimberly Wilson Maye of Knoxville, Tennessee, Michael Wilson of Southern California and Tracy Wilson of Charlotte, North Carolina; seven grandchildren and two great-granddaughters.

She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, sister and one grandson.

Her life will be celebrated at a graveside service at Pleasant Forest Cemetery, Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Arrangements were handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

Condolences may be sent online at www.starkmemorial.com.

