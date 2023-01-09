SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jennie Jackson (Mozina), 91, of Salem, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, January 8, 2023.

She was born to the late Frank and Agnes Mozina, in Blaine, Ohio on April 18, 1931.

Jennie was a 1949 graduate of Salem High School.

She was a faithful member of St. Paul Catholic Church.

She was an avid quilter, enjoyed dancing to polkas and loved spending time with her family.

Left to cherish her memory are her children, Sandra (Carl) Hoerig, Richard S. (Dawn) Jackson, and Amy (Joseph) Farago; six grandchildren; five great-grandchildren, and brother, Frank Mozina.

Preceding her in death is her husband, Richard D. Jackson; daughter, Lori Fisher; sister, Mary Birchak, and brother, Edward Mozina.

Calling hours for Jennie will be held from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Friday, January 13, 2023, and from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Saturday, January 14, 2023, at Stark Memorial Home.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, at St. Paul Catholic Church in Salem. Burial will be at Grandview Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market St., Youngstown, OH 44512.

If unable to attend, you may show your support by joining our complimentary “Hugs from Home” program where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support at www.starkmemorial.com/hugs-from-home.

To send condolences, visit www.starkmemorial.com

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Jennie (Mozina) Jackson, please visit our floral store.