COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jeffrey Jon McMaster, 68, died Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at Parkside Healthcare.

Jeffrey was born on July 20, 1953 in Columbus, Ohio, the son of the late Jon McMaster and Lynn (Morris) McMaster.

He was a 1972 graduate of Columbiana High School.

Jeffrey retired working as a machinist.

He was a member of Grace Church in Columbiana.

Jeffrey’s true joy was spending time with his grandchildren. He also enjoyed tinkering on lawn mowers and fishing in Canada.

Survivors include his wife, Debbie (McMurray) McMaster, whom he married August 2, 1985; his children, Melissa (Brian) Yacovone of Carlisle, Pennsylvania, Lauren “Travis” Redmond of Cincinnati, Philip (Megan) McMaster of Columbiana and Brandy McMaster of Florida; his mother, Lynn McMaster of New Middletown; six grandchildren, Bree, Caitlin, Brian, Max, Eli, and Abby; siblings, Dave McMaster of Columbiana, Lori (Todd) Wilson of Iowa and Julie (Scott) Franks of Pennsylvania.

Besides his father, Jeffrey was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Kaitlin.

No services will be held at this time.

Donations may be given in Jeffrey’s name to Dementia Society of America, www.dementiasociety.org.

Arrangements are being handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

