SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jeffrey Curtis Wolbert, 63, died Saturday, January 21, 2023 at Salem Regional Medical Center.

Jeff was born on April 16, 1959 in Norton, Virginia, the son of the late William and Laura J. (Drugmand) Wolbert.

He was a 1977 graduate of West Allegheny High School.

Jeff was a crane operator at Vallourec Steel for 23 years.

Jeff loved spending time with his family and riding his motorcycle and shooting guns.

Survivors include Michelle Wolbert (Grafton), whom he married November 1, 2013; one daughter, Laura (Brandon) Kleve of Ballston Spa Lake, New York; stepchildren, Danielle (Sean) Herman, Jenna (Richard) Bissell Brock (Kati) Grafton and Blake (Celeste) Grafton, all of East Liverpool; grandchildren, Rosalie Kleve, Gregory Kleve, Olivia Bissell, Francesca Bissell, Emma Grafton, Mia Grafton, Laila Grafton and Dax Grafton; sister-in-law, Denise Wolbert of Imperial, Pennsylvania; nieces and nephews, Jennifer (Chris) Lutz of Oakdale, Pennsylvania, William (Jackie) Wolbert of Pittsburgh and Jessica (Jason) Gullickson of Baden, Pennsylvania; great-nieces and nephews, Emma Lutz, Finnick Lutz, Arthur Wolbert, Henry Wolbert, Malcom Gullickson and Vivienne Gullickson.

Besides his parents, Jeff was preceded in death by two brothers, Daryl and Richard Wolbert.

A private Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are being handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services. To send condolences visit www.starkmemorial.com.

