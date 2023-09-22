SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jeffrey A. Elder, Sr., 68, of Salem, passed away on Thursday, September 21, 2023, at Salem Regional Medical Center.

Jeffrey was born on October 18, 1954, in Alliance to the late Milo and Athlin (Bishop) Elder.

A Christian by faith, he was employed as a glazier for 30 years at Salem Glass and Mirror.

In his free time, Jeffrey enjoyed golfing and walks with his dog, Harley. He was also an avid football fan, with The Ohio State University being his favorite team. He was a great husband, father, stepfather and grandfather.

Jeffrey proudly served his country as a veteran of the U.S. Army.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Donna (Wright) Elder, whom he married on April 30, 1982; sons, Jeffrey (Heather) Elder, Jr. of Beloit and Mitchell (Francine) McGuire of Salem; daughter, Angel McGuire of Salem; sisters, Jody Elder and Joy Siebert of Georgia; nine grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Calling hours will be from 2:00 – 3:00 p.m., Monday, September 25, 2023, at Stark Memorial Funeral Home. A service will immediately follow at 3:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

